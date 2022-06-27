Classic Collision Announces Two New Acquisitions

Classic Collision, LLC has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Jones Auto Wrecking Company in Florence, S.C. and Gabe’s Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Jones Auto Wrecking has been in business for more than a century.

“We’re proud to be the oldest, most-trusted auto wrecking company in Florence, South Carolina,” said Stewart Jones, former owner of Jones Auto Wrecking. “Our company is rooted in family values and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to serving the community under the Classic name.”

Gabe’s Collision Center’s friendly staff and expert technicians have been serving the San Antonio area for almost a decade.

“We are committed to making the customer experience as smooth as possible, and our certifications by manufacturers hold us to a higher standard of vehicle repairs,” said Rodrigo Valencia, former owner of Gabe’s Collision Center. “We are excited to be part of Classic’s growth in Texas and will continue providing high-quality repairs in our community.”