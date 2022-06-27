 Classic Collision Announces Two New Acquisitions
Classic Collision Announces Two New Acquisitions

Service King Hosting Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes

CARSTAR Chicagoland Nabs CFF Chapter Rookie of the Year Award

Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations
Consolidators

Classic Collision Announces Two New Acquisitions

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Jones Auto Wrecking Company in Florence, S.C. and Gabe’s Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Jones Auto Wrecking has been in business for more than a century.

“We’re proud to be the oldest, most-trusted auto wrecking company in Florence, South Carolina,” said Stewart Jones, former owner of Jones Auto Wrecking. “Our company is rooted in family values and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to serving the community under the Classic name.”

Gabe’s Collision Center’s friendly staff and expert technicians have been serving the San Antonio area for almost a decade.

“We are committed to making the customer experience as smooth as possible, and our certifications by manufacturers hold us to a higher standard of vehicle repairs,” said Rodrigo Valencia, former owner of Gabe’s Collision Center. “We are excited to be part of Classic’s growth in Texas and will continue providing high-quality repairs in our community.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are excited to welcome the Jones Auto Wrecking and Gabe’s Collision Center teams to the Classic Family. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings. With a steady pace, we will continue to advance our presence and growth across the country.”

