 Classic Collision Boosts Footprint in Two Existing Markets
Consolidators

Classic Collision Boosts Footprint in Two Existing Markets

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced two new locations: the acquisition of Ramsey AutoBody in Lakewood, Colo., and opening of Classic Collision Wasilla in Wasilla, Alaska.

Ramsey AutoBody has been in operation since 1969, servicing the Denver Metro area for over 50 years. This will be Classic’s third location in the Denver Metro area.

“We have always taken pride in our premier customer service and delivering a ‘scarless repair’ to the 60,000-plus customers we have been able to service,” said Steve Hirsh, former owner of Ramsey AutoBody. “We look forward to seeing where Classic takes this location for the next 50 years.”

Classic Collision Wasilla is a newly constructed 23,000-square-foot location that can be found 40 miles outside Anchorage, where Classic has six other shops.

“We are thrilled to add to two strong regions that we already service, giving more options to our customers in these states,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

