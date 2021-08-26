Classic Collision Celebrates 100 Locations Across Network

Click Here to Read More

“My journey started nearly two years ago, when we had 24 stores,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “Some have been with us for 20 years and others for 20 days. Nevertheless, each and every single person in the Classic family has played a major role in building this incredible company. We are all proud that together, we’ve reached a historic milestone of 100-plus Classic locations throughout the country. This week, we celebrate this major accomplishment as a family.”

Classic Collision was established in 1983 in Atlanta, Ga., with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty. They do this by employing the best talent and using the highest-quality materials. Classic Collision is one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repair services with 103 state-of-the-art repair facilities in eight states across the U.S. For over 37 years, Classic Collision has put customer satisfaction first in all they do. They are proud to provide high-quality auto body repairs with properly trained technicians and the appropriate equipment. They hold numerous manufacturer certifications and factory-direct training, which makes them a leader in comprehensive collision repair.