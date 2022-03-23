Classic Collision Continues Florida Expansion

Classic Collision, LLC announced that it has acquired Pro Quality Collision of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which will make Classic one of the largest collision providers in the region with a footprint of 28 centers throughout Florida.

Pro Quality Collision has two locations with over 20 years of dedication to its customers in the Fort Lauderdale area.

“We’ve always strived to be an operator of choice by creating not only a fulfilling workplace but delivering safe and superior repairs,” said Carlos Vivas and Joe Doganieri, owners of Pro Quality Collision. “We look forward to Classic continuing and expanding this mission.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We continue to evaluate our current communities for opportunities to offer additional state of the art facilities to those customers, and with Pro Quality we are able to do just that in the Fort Lauderdale area.”