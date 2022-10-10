Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three additional facilities in the Florida panhandle — Jimmy’s Paint & Body, Precision Collision and West Florida Paint & Body.

Daniel and Han Roberts have had over 25 years of experience servicing the panhandle of Florida between the three locations with one goal in mind: to use top-quality parts and materials while providing a pleasant experience to their customers.

“We felt the culture at Classic Collision has matched what we have strived for with all of our locations,” said Daniel Roberts. “With their unparalleled customer service and numerous OE certifications, we look forward to having our team join their family.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “This addition in our Florida market will help us expand our footprint into the panhandle region of the state, which will allow us to provide customers with additional options.”