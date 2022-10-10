 Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Videos of the Week

on

Events of the Week
Advertisement

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 1

Why it's important to adhere to all recommended safety precautions when repairing electric vehicles.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: Clearcoat Options

Let's take a look at 304 and 313 clear topcoat options for the Paladin Industrial Coatings line.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

AirPro Diagnostics: Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

News: Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Videos of the Week

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three additional facilities in the Florida panhandle — Jimmy’s Paint & Body, Precision Collision and West Florida Paint & Body.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Daniel and Han Roberts have had over 25 years of experience servicing the panhandle of Florida between the three locations with one goal in mind: to use top-quality parts and materials while providing a pleasant experience to their customers.

“We felt the culture at Classic Collision has matched what we have strived for with all of our locations,” said Daniel Roberts. “With their unparalleled customer service and numerous OE certifications, we look forward to having our team join their family.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “This addition in our Florida market will help us expand our footprint into the panhandle region of the state, which will allow us to provide customers with additional options.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: CIECA Reactivates Calibration Committee

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Sets Sail on Final Day of Conference

Events: SCRS Announces Full Lineup for OEM Collision Repair Summit

Associations: CCA, WMABA Partner to Host Southeast Collision Conference

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business