Connect with us

Consolidators

Classic Collision Enters Southern California Market

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national MSO based in Atlanta, has announced its expansion into the West Coast with the acquisition of all seven Pride Auto Body locations in Southern California. These are Classic Collision’s first locations in California. The company now operates 54 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Pride Auto Body is a 37-year old automotive collision repair business that has built a strong reputation in Southern California by offering high-quality service and developing strong national relationships with OEMs and dealerships.

“Pride is the dominant player in the San Fernando region, and by moving forward as Classic Collision, we will be well-positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by the large, densely-populated Southern California market,” said Randy Stabler, former owner of Pride Auto Body.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “United by a common business culture, we welcome the Pride team to the Classic Collision family. They have made all the important investments necessary to continue to be successful as the industry and operational climate evolve, and we believe their expertise, management discipline and culture will greatly contribute to our future growth.”

The acquisition of Pride Auto Body occurs at a time of rapid expansion and growth for Classic Collision following its partnership with New Mountain Capital earlier in the year.

“Establishing our presence in the West Coast is an exciting milestone as Toan and the Classic team continue to execute on their growth strategy and commitment to the collision industry,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, director at New Mountain Capital. “Customers and business partners in the San Fernando region will greatly benefit from the high-quality service, capabilities and focus on innovation that distinguish Classic Collision.”

During these difficult market situations, Classic Collision is not slowing down plans to expand and will continue to acquire high-end businesses across the country.

If you are considering selling your business, click here and start a confidential discussion today.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions

Consolidators: Service King Donates Car to Arizona Woman Through NABC Recycled Rides Program

Consolidators: CARSTAR Westside Collision Opens in Lancaster, Calif.

Consolidators: CARSTAR Awards $15,000 in Scholarships Through CREF

Advertisement

on

Classic Collision Enters Southern California Market

on

Caliber Announces Executive Leadership Changes

on

Wesco Group Acquires Cook's Automotive PBE Business

on

Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma Market
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Hunter, asTech Integrate to Create New ADAS Offerings

Consolidators: Classic Collision Enters Southern California Market

Products: Clore Automotive Introduces Light-N-Carry LED Flood Light

News: AkzoNobel Embarks on Two New Solar Projects

Associations: SCRS Announces Annual Raffle Winner
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Auto Damage Experts, Inc.

Auto Damage Experts, Inc.
Contact: Barrett Smith
PO Box 460, Dover FL 33527
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect