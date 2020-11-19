Classic Collision Enters Southern California Market

Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national MSO based in Atlanta, has announced its expansion into the West Coast with the acquisition of all seven Pride Auto Body locations in Southern California. These are Classic Collision’s first locations in California. The company now operates 54 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Pride Auto Body is a 37-year old automotive collision repair business that has built a strong reputation in Southern California by offering high-quality service and developing strong national relationships with OEMs and dealerships.

“Pride is the dominant player in the San Fernando region, and by moving forward as Classic Collision, we will be well-positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by the large, densely-populated Southern California market,” said Randy Stabler, former owner of Pride Auto Body.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “United by a common business culture, we welcome the Pride team to the Classic Collision family. They have made all the important investments necessary to continue to be successful as the industry and operational climate evolve, and we believe their expertise, management discipline and culture will greatly contribute to our future growth.”

The acquisition of Pride Auto Body occurs at a time of rapid expansion and growth for Classic Collision following its partnership with New Mountain Capital earlier in the year.

“Establishing our presence in the West Coast is an exciting milestone as Toan and the Classic team continue to execute on their growth strategy and commitment to the collision industry,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, director at New Mountain Capital. “Customers and business partners in the San Fernando region will greatly benefit from the high-quality service, capabilities and focus on innovation that distinguish Classic Collision.”

During these difficult market situations, Classic Collision is not slowing down plans to expand and will continue to acquire high-end businesses across the country.

