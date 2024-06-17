Classic Collision Expands Again in Virginia

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pro-Tech Collision Center in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Va.

Pro-Tech Collision Center was a locally owned auto body repair group committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service.

“Our commitment to delivering only the best in auto repair and serving our customers with quality and value has made us the auto body repair center of choice,” said Paul Berthault, former owner of Pro-Tech Collision Center. “We carefully selected Classic Collision based on their history of providing customers with the best quality repairs to continue our mission.

Added former Pro-Tech Collision Center owner Mike Webster, “I’m thrilled to now be on the Classic Team.”

“Pro-Tech Collision Center is a welcomed addition to the Classic Collision family,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “This growth bolsters our network in Virginia and reaffirms our dedication to offering our customers

outstanding service and quality repairs.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.