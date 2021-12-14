 Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Florida
Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Florida

Consolidators

Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Florida

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC has announced the acquisition of Therber Collision Center in Cocoa, Fla.

Therber Collision has served the Cocoa community well since 2006. Mike Therber and his team have specialized in providing a wide range of auto body products and services.

“Fran and I are excited in this new chapter and would like to thank our team for all of their hard work over these past 15 years,” said Therber, former owner of Therber Collision Center.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “This addition in our Florida market will help us better serve our customers in the Cocoa area. We appreciate the Therber team for trusting us with this business and sending it to new heights.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.

