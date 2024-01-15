 Classic Collision Expands in Arizona

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Classic Collision Expands in Arizona

Classic Collision has acquired Painters Collision Centers in Apache Junction, Chandler and Queen Creek, Ariz.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers


Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Painters Collision Centers in Apache Junction, Chandler and Queen Creek, Ariz.

Related Articles

“Our reputation was built on a foundation of quality repairs and unparalleled customer service, and we believe Classic Collision is the right organization to keep our foundation intact,” said James Huard, former owner of Painters Collision Centers.

With over 35 years of collision industry experience, Painter’s Collision Centers has been family-owned with the goal of providing prompt, friendly, professional service while performing safe and proper vehicle repairs.

“Painters Collision Centers has been the top performer in the Greater Phoenix area, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we expand our presence in Arizona,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

KSI Auto Parts Acquires Carolinas Auto Supply House

KSI Auto Parts of South Plainfield, N.J., acquired Carolinas Auto Supply House located in the Charlotte, N.C., metro area.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

KSI Auto Parts, a leader in the distribution of automotive aftermarket collision parts, has acquired Carolinas Auto Supply House (CASH), founded in 1915 and located in the Charlotte, N.C., metro area.

KSI will continue to operate the Charlotte location under the leadership of Scott Cameron. Their team has a strong reputation with their customer base. KSI looks forward to helping Cameron and his team build upon their successes as they integrate into the KSI family.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Maaco West Springfield Hosts Veteran Coat Drive

Maaco West Springfield recently hosted a coat distribution drive to keep military veterans and their families warm during the holidays.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Opens New Location in Virginia

Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Hampton, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crash Depot in Auburndale, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
English Color Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that English Color and Supply has joined the Wesco team.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Appoints Damien Harmon to Board of Directors

Harmon assumes this role effective January 1, 2024, and will also serve as a member of the compensation committee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Interbay Coatings

Interbay Coatings is a leading specialty coatings distributor catering to the heavy marine and industrial coatings markets.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Gifts Vehicle to Wounded Warrior

Crash Champions Collision Repair in Bradenton, Fla., recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a deserving wounded warrior as part of the Recycled Rides program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers