Classic Collision Expands in Arizona



Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Painters Collision Centers in Apache Junction, Chandler and Queen Creek, Ariz.

“Our reputation was built on a foundation of quality repairs and unparalleled customer service, and we believe Classic Collision is the right organization to keep our foundation intact,” said James Huard, former owner of Painters Collision Centers.

With over 35 years of collision industry experience, Painter’s Collision Centers has been family-owned with the goal of providing prompt, friendly, professional service while performing safe and proper vehicle repairs.

“Painters Collision Centers has been the top performer in the Greater Phoenix area, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we expand our presence in Arizona,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

