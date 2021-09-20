Connect with us

Consolidators

Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Morey’s Collision Repair in Norco, Calif., and the opening of a Las Vegas, Nev., brownfield location. Classic Collision now operates a total of 150 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Family-owned and operated Morey’s Collision Repair has been servicing the Inland Empire area since 1987.

“We believe in our business, our customers and our community and have built a strong reputation on integrity, quality work and customer dedication,” said Alan Turnquist, former owner of Morey’s Collision Repair. “We are eager to unite with a company that has a similar business model and look forward to growing our presence in the market.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are excited to be opening a new location in the desired area of Las Vegas, Nev., near Allegiant Stadium. As we establish our presence in this new market, we also welcome the entire Morey’s teams to the Classic Collision Family. This is a time of growth for Classic, and we are confident these new centers will have the expertise, culture, management discipline and necessary investments to continue being successful as the industry and operation climate evolve. We have a lot more in store for the remainder of this year as we continue to advance our footprint across the country.”

