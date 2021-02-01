Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its second acquisition in two weeks with the acquisition of both America’s Best Auto Body locations in Florida. Classic Collision now has 18 Florida locations and operates 60 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

Click Here to Read More

America’s Best Auto Body has been providing honest, reliable and professional service to the Palm Bay and Vero Beach areas and has a combined 80 years of experience in auto repair.

“After so many years as an independently owned and operated shop, we feel this is the perfect time to join forces with Classic Collision as they continue their accelerated growth journey,” said Richie Hamad, former owner of America’s Best Auto Body, Inc.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome all of the America’s Best Auto Body team members to the Classic Collision Family. They have a vital reputation in the Palm Bay and Vero Beach areas, and this acquisition helps us continue laying the foundation to grow our presence in Florida and across the country. During these difficult market situations, Classic Collision is not slowing down plans to expand, and will continue to acquire high-end businesses across the country throughout 2021 and beyond. A highly effective integration model and proprietary tech-enabled operations playbook keep Classic Collision safely performing at a high level.”

