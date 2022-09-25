Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of International Auto Body in Ocala, Fla.

International Auto Body’s 15,000-square-foot facility has been servicing Marion County for over 35 years.

“Our high-tech team has spent several years providing exceptional customer service, speedy repairs and thorough vehicle deliveries,” said Cyndi Prevost, former owner of International Auto Body. “We are excited to continue that journey now as Classic Collision.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We look forward to our continued expansion in the state by having International Auto Body joining our high-performing Florida market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. Collision repairers considering selling their businesses should visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.