Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Auto Tech Collision Center in East Lakeland, Fla.

The owners have been in business for over 18 years with a highly qualified team providing an outstanding repair process for their clients.

“An accident can be a very unpleasant situation, and we have striven to make this as pleasurable as possible and believe that Classic Collision has the same mindset,” said Charles Brown, former owner of Auto Tech Collision Center.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We’re honored to welcome the Auto Tech team to the Classic Family. We recognize their dedication to excellent customer experience and look forward to adding this location to our

Florida market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

