News: Global Finishing Solutions Adds to Distribution Team
Consolidators
Classic Collision Expands in Texas
Classic Collision, LLC has announced the acquisition of Uptown Collision in Houston, Texas.
Uptown Collision Center has served thousands of satisfied customers as a full-service, family-owned and operated car repair service shop in Houston Galleria and Metro Houston since 2010. Their goal was to expedite the vehicle repair process to ensure the customer is on their way in their repaired vehicle as soon as possible.
“This business has brought a good service to the community, and I know Classic Collision will continue this,” said Steve Bouboudakis, former owner of Uptown Collision. “I appreciate the hard work my team has put in.”
Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “This addition in our Texas market will help us better serve our customers in the Houston area. We appreciate the Uptown team for trusting us with this business and sending it to new heights.”
Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.