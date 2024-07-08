 Classic Collision Expands into Florida Keys

Consolidators

Classic Collision Expands into Florida Keys

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop in Key West, Fla.
Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:


Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop in Key West, Fla.

Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop welcomed its first customers in 1952. They provided prompt repairs at a reasonable cost and effective communication from when you walk through the door until they return your keys.

“Being a family-owned and operated shop, we have treated each client as a part of our family,” said Shane Arnold, former owner of Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop. “We believe future customers will still experience the family atmosphere thanks to Classic’s ‘hands-on’ approach.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We look forward to expanding our reach into the Keys by having Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop join our high-performing Florida market and becoming part of our Classic Family.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

