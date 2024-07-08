Classic Collision Expands into Florida Keys



Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop in Key West, Fla.

Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop welcomed its first customers in 1952. They provided prompt repairs at a reasonable cost and effective communication from when you walk through the door until they return your keys.

“Being a family-owned and operated shop, we have treated each client as a part of our family,” said Shane Arnold, former owner of Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop. “We believe future customers will still experience the family atmosphere thanks to Classic’s ‘hands-on’ approach.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We look forward to expanding our reach into the Keys by having Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop join our high-performing Florida market and becoming part of our Classic Family.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.