Classic Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

The presentation was held at Classic Collision, and those in attendance included The Honorable Vince Williams, Mayor of Union City, and Battalion Chief Dennis Moore from the local fire department.

The charity that received the vehicle, Kaitlyn’s Promise, is a non-profit ministry that provides transitional services to women who have dealt with an addiction-related crisis. This is not a facility but rather an assistance program helping women successfully re-establish and transition back into society after having successfully graduated from a faith-based recovery program. Their focus is to help ladies with a “hand up” as they begin their journey of transition.

The charity received a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, and the recipient was Jessie White, a young woman who has turned her life around through help from Kaitlyn’s Promise. In addition, Classic Collision’s vendor partners donated $1,600 in gift cards for the presentation.

NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,600 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the presentation included: 1-800 Charity Cars; Ultimate Auto Glass; AutoNation Ford of Union City; PPG; Single Source; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Nalley Wholesale Auto Parts; Kroger of Union City; Chick-fil-A of Fairburn; and LKQ.