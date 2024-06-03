 Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Consolidators

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Since 1981, Ponto’s Autobody has been serving Manatee County and has gained a long list of repeat customers. Their main priorities were to do quality repairs and value their customers.

“Our policy has always been to treat the customer as we would want to be treated, and I believe Classic Collision is known for their top-notch customer service,” said David Torino, former owner of Ponto’s Autobody.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are thrilled to welcome Ponto’s Autobody to the Classic Collision family. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and quality repairs perfectly aligns with our own values. This acquisition is an exciting step forward in our mission and expanding our footprint in Florida.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

