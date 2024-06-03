Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.

Since 1981, Ponto’s Autobody has been serving Manatee County and has gained a long list of repeat customers. Their main priorities were to do quality repairs and value their customers.

“Our policy has always been to treat the customer as we would want to be treated, and I believe Classic Collision is known for their top-notch customer service,” said David Torino, former owner of Ponto’s Autobody.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are thrilled to welcome Ponto’s Autobody to the Classic Collision family. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and quality repairs perfectly aligns with our own values. This acquisition is an exciting step forward in our mission and expanding our footprint in Florida.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

