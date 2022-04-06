Classic Collision Grows in Texas

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced a new location with the opening of Classic Collision Uvalde in Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde is an hour and a half west of San Antonio, where Classic has 11 shops in the metro area alone.

“We are making changes to keep our employees’ and customers’ satisfaction as our top priority,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “This is why we made the move to open a new facility in Uvalde, Texas. We appreciate the hard work that was put into this project. Uvalde is a beautiful Texas town, and we are excited to be a part of the community.”

Classic Collision was established in 1983 in Atlanta, Ga., with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty. It is one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repair services with 177 state-of-the-art repair facilities in 14 states across the U.S.