Classic Collision Opens First Location in Mississippi



Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Milestone Collision & Glass in Nesbit, Miss.

For years, Milestone Collision & Glass has provided top-quality repairs to DeSoto County and the surrounding area.

“Our company vision was to help people return to their everyday lives with peace of mind, and I know the Classic Family will continue that vision,” said Chip Anderson, former owner of Milestone Collision & Glass. “We look forward to being part of Classic’s growth into Mississippi.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are thrilled to have Milestone Collision & Glass join the Classic family. Opening our first location in Mississippi allows us to expand our services into yet another new market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.





