Classic Collision Opens First Locations in Kentucky and Ohio

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of four locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. These locations will be renovated to enhance the customer experience before reopening as Classic Collision. This includes upgrading the interior design, modernizing the facilities and implementing new technology to streamline operations.

The strategic selection of the acquired locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia is a testament to Classic Collision’s vision for growth and new market penetration. These sites, with their premier real estate, high visibility and accessibility, were carefully chosen to ensure that Classic Collision can deliver their collision repair services to a broader customer base.

“We are thrilled to bring Classic Collision’s exceptional service to Kentucky and Ohio, marking a significant milestone in our growth to 18 states,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “Expanding our presence in Virginia also reaffirms our commitment to providing top-quality collision repair services across new and existing markets.”

