Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced the opening of their newest facility in Thornton, Colo. Classic now a total of 174 locations in 13 states.

This location is conveniently located approximately 24 miles from Denver International Airport in a 23,000-square-foot building.

“We are excited about entering the great state of Colorado,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “As we establish our presence in this new market, we are confident this new center will have the expertise, culture and technology to be successful as the industry evolves.”

The is the first new location for Classic Collision in 2022. In 2021, the company added 115 locations to their network.



Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.



