 Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

on

Maaco Announces Maaco Cup Award Winner

on

Crash Champions Adds 11 Locations Across Three States

on

Service King Welcomes New Chief Information Officer
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

Associations: ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

Associations: SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting

Consolidators: Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

News: BASF Releases 2021 Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced the opening of their newest facility in Thornton, Colo. Classic now a total of 174 locations in 13 states.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This location is conveniently located approximately 24 miles from Denver International Airport in a 23,000-square-foot building.

“We are excited about entering the great state of Colorado,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “As we establish our presence in this new market, we are confident this new center will have the expertise, culture and technology to be successful as the industry evolves.”

The is the first new location for Classic Collision in 2022. In 2021, the company added 115 locations to their network.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Maaco Purchases Over 130 Toys for Children of Fort Bragg

Consolidators: CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran

Consolidators: Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions

Consolidators: Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business