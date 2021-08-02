Classic Collision Reaches 100 Locations with Latest Acquisition

Click Here to Read More

Central Auto Body has been providing three decades of automotive service in Oregon. With a footprint covering the Portland, Seattle/Tacoma and Medford markets, their technicians take pride in ensuring an exemplary experience for customers.

“Classic Collision has incredible momentum in the collision industry right now, and we are excited to be part of their expansion into new markets and look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” said Bret Bothwell, former owner of Central Auto Body.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Central Auto Body has a vital reputation in the community. Their high-quality, reliable repairs and superior customer service set them apart from competitors. There is significant potential in this growing market, and we are pleased to welcome all the team members to the Classic Collision Family. With the hard work and dedication from the entire Classic team, we have more than doubled the size of the company within the last 12 months. Throughout the year, we will continue to advance our presence in this market and across the country.”