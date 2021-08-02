Classic Collision Reaches 100 Locations with Latest Acquisition

Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of 14 Central Auto Body locations in Oregon and Washington. Classic Collision now operates a total of 100 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, Alaska, Oregon and Washington.
Central Auto Body has been providing three decades of automotive service in Oregon. With a footprint covering the Portland, Seattle/Tacoma and Medford markets, their technicians take pride in ensuring an exemplary experience for customers.
“Classic Collision has incredible momentum in the collision industry right now, and we are excited to be part of their expansion into new markets and look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” said Bret Bothwell, former owner of Central Auto Body.
Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Central Auto Body has a vital reputation in the community. Their high-quality, reliable repairs and superior customer service set them apart from competitors. There is significant potential in this growing market, and we are pleased to welcome all the team members to the Classic Collision Family. With the hard work and dedication from the entire Classic team, we have more than doubled the size of the company within the last 12 months. Throughout the year, we will continue to advance our presence in this market and across the country.”
“Welcoming our 100th shop into the Classic Collision family in a record time frame is a remarkable achievement led by Toan, the outstanding Classic team and the trust placed in us by founders and owners in the collision industry,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, director at New Mountain Capital. “Classic’s commitment to the development and growth of its talented employees, business partners and high-quality repairs combine to now deliver outstanding service experiences for all customers in the Oregon and Washington markets.”
Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.