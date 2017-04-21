Clean, Dry, Heated Atomizing Air from Your Existing Air Compressor

Cleaning, drying and heating the atomizing air from your existing compressed air source can be accomplished with The Solution by Martech Services Company.

According to Tom Wright, director of sales and marketing, when placed near the point of use, The Solution will work with the existing compressed air source. The four-stage filtration is outfitted with an automatic moisture discharger. Then, the clean air is further filtered to remove moisture content for super dry air. A controller, with digital outputs, allows the user to set the temperature of the atomizing up to 165 degrees F. The Solution is shipped complete with a 3/8” ID x 35 foot spray air hose.

“With the advent of waterborne paints becoming mandated by government agencies, the need for this type and quality of atomizing air is crucial,” says Wright.

The Solution is a complete compressed air system designed to clean, dry and heat the atomizing air for today’s spray paint requirements. It is easy to use, simple to install and affordable to maintain. For more information, contact Martech Services Company at (800) 831-1525.