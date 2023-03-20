 Clore Automotive Introduces New PRO-LOGIX 12V Knob-Controlled Wheel Charger

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Clore Automotive Introduces New PRO-LOGIX Wheel Charger Model PL3740

The new PRO-LOGIX Wheel Charger Model PL3740 delivers battery charging and engine starting to battery maintenance and power supply support for a variety of applications.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Clore Automotive introduces the new PRO-LOGIX Wheel Charger Model PL3740.

Related Articles

Model PL3740 delivers versatile service to today’s busy shops, from battery charging and engine starting to battery maintenance and power supply support for a variety of applications. It provides shops with the ability to manage a
variety of lead acid battery types, including AGM batteries.

With charge rates to 40A, the PL3740 makes quick work of charging even the largest batteries. Plus, it has charge settings for flooded and AGM/spiral wound batteries, ensuring each battery charged gets exactly the power it needs. Add in temperature compensation, and the multi-phase charging process and the result is batteries with increased reserve capacity and longer service life.

Utilizing simple knob controls, the PL3740 is easy to use and intuitive. Simply set the desired function (charge, power supply mode, engine start) and operational mode (charge duration or PS mode goal voltage) and press start. Plus, in charging function, it features both an auto charge setting as well as the more traditional timed (manual-style) settings, including 20/40/60/90/120 minute settings. LED indicators alert the operator to charging progress and the unit incorporates a range of safety features to make charging safe for the operator and the battery or vehicle being serviced.

It provides 225A of engine start assistance to overcome dead batteries and other electrical issues that result in a disabled vehicle. It also features a stable power mode (0-40A, on demand) to maintain system voltage at one of three preset levels in support of a wide variety of diagnosis, repair and maintenance applications, such as repair of an electronic vehicle system (which would result in battery drain).

For more information, visit cloreautomotive.com.

You May Also Like

Products

Milwaukee Unveils Next Generation of Cordless Die Grinders

Delivering the next advancement in power, performance and versatility, these new die grinders feature enhanced safety, precision and control.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Tool has unveiled the next generation in cordless die grinding with the new M18 FUEL Variable Speed Braking Die Grinder, Paddle Switch w/One-Key and M18 FUEL Braking Die Grinder, Slide Switch.

Delivering the next advancement in power, performance and versatility, these new die grinders feature enhanced safety, precision and control. Providing 11A corded performance without the frustrations of hoses, cords and compressors, they are designed to help cut the cord of AC and pneumatic die grinding to drive more productivity.  

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment

Rotary announced the launch of a new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through their recently announced partnership with TEXA.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New-Size Punching Dies for Bumper Hole Kit

Now you can punch perfect 27mm, 28.1mm, 29.3mm and 38.9mm sensor holes in plastic bumpers for Subaru, VW and others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
John Bean Tru-Point Now Offers 360-View Camera Calibrations

John Bean customers can use the TGT-05 kit to easily calibrate the 360 cameras for a variety of manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, Ford, Lamborghini and Volkswagen.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Ultimate Frame Coater Kit for Inside-Out Rust Protection

KBS Coatings’ Ultimate Frame Coater Kit provides everything needed for ultimate inside-out rust protection for auto frames, auto bodies and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Milwaukee Introduces New M12 FUEL Bandfile

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the new M12 FUEL Bandfile, which delivers fast spot removal, unmatched control and greater mobility and access in application.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SATA Introduces Green SATAjet X 5500 FUTURE Spray Gun

The green SATAjet X 5500 FUTURE spray gun is not only a reference to nature, but also a symbol for harmony and hope — especially for the future.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Bosch Releases Updates for ADS and ADS X Series Scan Tools

These updates have introduced a “manage photo” feature, allowing techs to launch the camera or upload existing photos to scan reports, special test and calibration reports.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repairify Introduces asTech Mini Mobile Tool

Paired with the asTech mobile app, the asTech Mini delivers the functionality of thousands of OEM scan tools in a powerful, pocket-sized device.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers