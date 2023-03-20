Clore Automotive Introduces New PRO-LOGIX 12V Knob-Controlled Wheel Charger

Clore Automotive introduces the new PRO-LOGIX Wheel Charger Model PL3740.

Model PL3740 delivers versatile service to today’s busy shops, from battery charging and engine starting to battery maintenance and power supply support for a variety of applications. It provides shops with the ability to manage a

variety of lead acid battery types, including AGM batteries.

With charge rates to 40A, the PL3740 makes quick work of charging even the largest batteries. Plus, it has charge settings for flooded and AGM/spiral wound batteries, ensuring each battery charged gets exactly the power it needs. Add in temperature compensation, and the multi-phase charging process and the result is batteries with increased reserve capacity and longer service life.

Utilizing simple knob controls, the PL3740 is easy to use and intuitive. Simply set the desired function (charge, power supply mode, engine start) and operational mode (charge duration or PS mode goal voltage) and press start. Plus, in charging function, it features both an auto charge setting as well as the more traditional timed (manual-style) settings, including 20/40/60/90/120 minute settings. LED indicators alert the operator to charging progress and the unit incorporates a range of safety features to make charging safe for the operator and the battery or vehicle being serviced.

It provides 225A of engine start assistance to overcome dead batteries and other electrical issues that result in a disabled vehicle. It also features a stable power mode (0-40A, on demand) to maintain system voltage at one of three preset levels in support of a wide variety of diagnosis, repair and maintenance applications, such as repair of an electronic vehicle system (which would result in battery drain).

For more information, visit cloreautomotive.com.