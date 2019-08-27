Collision Advice Legacy Group Names ALLDATA Preferred Partner

ALLDATA, an AutoZone company, announced that it was recently designated a “preferred partner” of the Collision Advice Legacy Group Cooperative.

Only a handful of vendors have earned the preferred partner designation from the Collision Advice Legacy Group Cooperative. The honor is reserved for vendors that meet or exceed standards of excellence for collision shops’ repair needs, as determined by the group’s board of directors.

The Collision Advice Legacy Group was founded by the members of Axalta Coating Systems Business Council groups that are facilitated by Mike Anderson, president of Collision Advice who is also the chairman of the group. The group works with Axalta’s customers to elevate the performance and profitability of its members. In Business Council settings, members examine shops’ financials, explore the latest collision industry trends, and receive education on how to perform safe and proper repairs. The group also works to leverage the buying power of its members on select products and services.

According to Anderson, researching OEM repair procedures is one of the most critical aspects of collision repair. Without information on how to repair a vehicle safely and properly, shops are putting customers and themselves at risk.

“ALLDATA was selected as a preferred partner by the members of the Collision Advice Legacy Group, not only for its leadership position in the automotive industry’s repair information sector but also for the technical innovation of its products and services, including the award-winning ALLDATA Collision Advantage,” said Anderson.

Added ALLDATA President Satwinder Mangat, “We’re very pleased to be recognized by Collision Advice as a preferred product provider. Mike Anderson is one of the industry’s most respected experts and has been a close ally of ALLDATA for many years. While the majority of his members are already ALLDATA customers, we look forward to welcoming new Collision Advice members to ALLDATA with special discounts on products and services.”