NABC Announces New Level One Partner

The National Auto Body Council Body (NABC) announced that the Collision Advice Legacy Group Spartan 300 has joined them as a level one partner. As a level one partner, Collision Advice and members of the Spartan Group will work alongside an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, salvage companies, towing companies, industry consultants and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.

“We are honored to welcome Collision Advice and its Legacy Group Spartan 300 members to the National Auto Body Council at our highest level of partnership,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC. “Collision Advice and Mike Anderson are known throughout the industry for vision, leadership and commitment to excellent performance. We look forward to having them engaged in our NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication initiative and NABC Drive Out Distraction project, as well as our NABC golf fundraisers and annual NABC awards programs.”

The purpose of the Legacy Group Spartan 300 is to bring together like-minded individuals to take a stand for safe and proper repairs and change the course of history. It works to connect these collision repair leaders three times a year in small group, in-person meetings; host monthly training webinars to sharpen the skills of shop staff and keep them battle ready; offer 30-minute weekly coaching calls and many more resources; offer a totally independent forum that acts outside of paint manufacturer or other vendor influences; and include access to industry leader Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and his team.

“As a former shop owner who participated in both NABC Recycled Rides and the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication programs, it is an absolute honor to be able to partner and collaborate with NABC and my Collision Advice Spartan 20 Groups to continue this amazing journey of giving back on a larger scale,” said Anderson. “Thank you, NABC, for allowing our Collision Advice Spartan 20 groups to expand this amazing service you are providing to give back to the world on a larger scale.”

The level one partners of the NABC enjoy a portfolio of benefits, including:

Company logo featured on home page and a dedicated landing page on the NABC website

Logo on NABC marketing communication materials

Company logo inclusion on all promotional materials for NABC Recycled Rides, NABC F.R.E.E. and NABC Drive Out Distraction events hosted by NABC

Logo and verbal acknowledgement at all NABC-hosted events

Company logo showcased on signage at all NABC-attended national and regional industry events

Company name on signage at all NABC-attended national and regional industry events

Priority opportunity and choice of sponsorships at NABC events

Reserved seating at NABC hosted events

Press release announcement upon joining or renewal

Press access when available at NABC-hosted events

Priority opportunity to participate in NABC-hosted events

One foursome at the Palm Springs Annual Golf Fundraiser

Events featured on all NABC media platforms

Inclusion in NABC member directory

Annual access to four NABC Recycled Rides vehicles and one NABC F.R.E.E. event

Access to a NABC Drive Out Distraction tool kit

Access to a national database of non-profits for NABC Recycled Rides

Free marketing and publicity materials, PR consulting, local media contacts

For more information, visit NationalAutoBodyCouncil.org.