Collision Careers Enhances Web Presence, Debuts New Video

I-CAR has announced the launch of an enhanced version of CollisionCareers.com.

The updated website now includes highly sought-after career path details and downloadable resources for parents, educators and school advisors, as well as a new, engaging video to better serve the collision repair industry in attracting and retaining skilled collision repair technicians.

CollisionCareers.com, powered by I-CAR and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), functions as the central hub where they and industry partners continually develop and collaborate on strategic marketing efforts to reposition the collision industry to job seekers, parents and school advisors as a growing, exciting and stable field.

The evolved website and new video feature real, working technicians and students who demonstrate that today’s professionals work in a clean, safe, cutting-edge environment. The website also houses information outlining career paths, descriptions for different roles within the industry, a search for accredited shops and schools, and career guidance tools to illustrate the importance of a career in this field. Additionally, the website connects technician candidates with schools, industry partners and potential employers.

“The response to the launch of our Collision Careers platform and website last year was so positive, we immediately began building new features and adding resources to the platform to support the industry, individuals and influencers that all help bring new talent to collision repair,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR. “We are dedicated to continuously enhancing and updating our talent attraction services for the industry, ensuring aspiring technicians can easily connect with top schools and shops to begin their careers.”

This enriched website provides visitors with an updated design, industry insights and upcoming career fair listings. Collision Career’s latest changes showcase a more cohesive look with the CollisionCareers social media platform and with I-CAR, displaying a professional and modern approach to attracting potential technicians to the collision repair industry.

Collision Career’s enhanced website features include:

Career Paths : A breakdown of the various careers in the collision repair industry by highlighting collision repair technicians and their personal experiences.

: A breakdown of the various careers in the collision repair industry by highlighting collision repair technicians and their personal experiences. Find Your Future : Information for students, parents, educators, school advisors, recent grads and career changers, offering assistance and information on paths in collision repair.

: Information for students, parents, educators, school advisors, recent grads and career changers, offering assistance and information on paths in collision repair. Get Informed: Learn more about the industry and how I-CAR is supporting future technicians, as well as receive digital communications on important updates and milestones.

Learn more about the industry and how I-CAR is supporting future technicians, as well as receive digital communications on important updates and milestones. Get Started: A simple way to share interest in the industry and receive information about how to enroll in training programs or start a career at a collision repair facility.

The Collision Careers initiative was honored in 2023 with a prestigious SEMA Global Media Award, recognizing the program’s outstanding efforts in attracting new talent to the collision repair industry.

Additionally, earlier this year Collision Careers launched its first-ever digital advertising campaign aimed to attract talent to the industry and showcase the benefits of a career in collision repair.

For more information about Collision Careers, visit collisioncareers.com.