The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced that its 10th annual Gala will be held at a new location on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. PST in Palm Springs, Calif.

Over the past few years, CIF has experienced overwhelming interest in the Gala. Rather than limit the number of guests who can attend, the event is moving just one block east to “The Bank,” a popular venue that can accommodate twice the number of attendees. The Gala will have the same great food catered by Lulu Bistro.

The goal of this annual industry event is to raise funds to support collision repair industry professionals with emergency relief in times of crisis, so everyone attending is encouraged to participate in the raffles and visit the silent auction.

To register for the event and take advantage of early-bird pricing, click here. Early-bird pricing extends until Nov. 10, 2019.