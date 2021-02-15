Collision Industry Foundation Announces Annual Donor Program

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it has launched a new initiative to recognize organizations and individuals who make tax-deductible donations annually in support of the CIF mission: to assist collision repair professionals who have been impacted by catastrophic life-changing events.

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers specific benefits to donors, depending on the level of support they wish to commit to for annual funding.

CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work, and numerous donors within the industry provide funding year-over-year. Traditionally, the annual January CIF Gala is the main driver of fundraising for that year’s ongoing assistance efforts. This year, CIF was unable to host that gala, but donors have expressed their desire to continue supporting the organization. The new program is intended to recognize these contributions.

There are five levels of annual funding that will be recognized beginning this year:

“First Aid” donor of up to $500

“Primary Care” donor from $500 to less than $999

“Immediate Care” donor from $1,000 to less than $4,999

“Urgent Care” donor from $5,000 to less than $9,999

“First Responder” donor who contributes $10,000 or more

CIF will send an invoice at the beginning of each year to all annual donors that reflects the tax-deductible amount they have offered to contribute. These donors will receive a set of benefits throughout that calendar year based on their commitment. Benefits may include website visibility, social media publicity, press release, signage at live and virtual events, certificates, plaques, admission to CIF live or virtual events and more.