Collision Industry Foundation Seeks Support for Family of Mass Shooting Victims

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that it has launched a “Campaign of Caring” aimed at raising money for the family of Andre and Jordan Anchondo, two collision repairers who lost their lives during the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, last August. They left behind three children. The Anchondo family owns Color Master Auto Body Shop in El Paso.

The CIF is asking the collision industry to help support one of their own. The CIF has pledged to match the donations of the industry dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000. The CIF is asking the industry to help achieve this goal of providing the family with $10,000 or more to start a trust for the children.

To date, the industry has responded by pledging $2,180, or 44% of the CIF’s goal.

“We know our industry has a huge heart, and we call upon you to open your hearts – and your wallets – and help us to reach our goal in this season of giving,” the CIF stated. “While this monetary donation can’t eliminate their loss, at CIF we know that our industry cares and comes together in times of need. Let’s join together to make these children’s future a little brighter.”

All donations through Nov. 30, 2019 will be passed directly to the Anchondo family. All donations to CIF are IRS 501(c)(3) tax deductible. To donate, click here.