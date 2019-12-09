Collision Industry Foundation to Host Beneficiaries at Gala

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that two former recipients of industry support through CIF will be making an appearance at the CIF’s 10th annual gala fundraising event. Jeff Wilson, an instructor at Houston’s Kingwood Park High School which was impacted by Hurricane Harvey, will be present, as well as Sterling Keith, a military veteran who received support from CIF and Snap-On to replace his tools that were stolen while he was deployed.

The gala will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. at The Bank in Palm Springs, Calif., immediately following the Collision Industry Conference (CIC).

The Bank is Palm Springs’ hottest mid-century modern venue. The new location can accommodate twice the number of attendees as before, so industry professionals are encouraged to bring guests. There will be many premium silent auction items as well as a major raffle prize. The gala will continue to have the same great food, catered by Lulu’s Bistro.

CIF will also honor their generous donors at the gala, whose ongoing support tis invaluable to the organization. Thanks to these donors, hundreds of individuals have received assistance through CIF over the years, including survivors of hurricanes, natural fires, flooding and other natural disasters.

To register, visit cifgala.org.