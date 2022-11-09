 Managing Your Shop's Profitability and Productivity
Managing Your Shop's Profitability and Productivity

The Tech Shortage: Safeguarding the Collision Industry's Future

VIDEO: What to Expect When You're Inspected

VIDEO: OE Training Options, Presented by Honda
Managing Your Shop’s Profitability and Productivity

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

How auto body shops can trim costs without compromising quality in the face of inflation and rising costs.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how auto body shops can trim costs without compromising quality in the face of inflation, the rising cost of paint and materials, rising technician pay and more. For more information, visit finishmaster.com.

