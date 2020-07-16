Collision Industry Legend Dick Schoonover Passes Away

Collision industry legend and former BodyShop Business Collision Repair Shop Executive of the Year Dick Schoonover of Woodbury, Minn., passed away on July 9, 2020 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by grandson, Patrick, and survived by wife of 64 years, Beryl; sons, Jeff (London Savant), Scott and Mike (Gayle); grandchildren, Alyssa, Lindsay (Ben), Courtney, Abby (Drew), Anna and Matthew; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Maddox, Keegan and Josie; sister, Jodie Roche (Michael); and nephew Ronan (Rebecca).

Dick graduated from Murray High School in 1955, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. That’s where he also met the love of his life, Beryl. He and Beryl got married in 1956 and started their family in St. Paul. He went to work for his dad, Chuck, at the family business, Schoonover Auto Rebuild, and took it over in the mid-1960s after Chuck’s early passing. Dick and Beryl built a home and raised their family in Shoreview. He balanced small business ownership with family time and encouraged his boys to be active in sports, helping them develop a love of the game…especially hockey. Over the years, he coached Legion ball, Little Lakes Little League and Lake Region Youth Hockey. He was a student of the game and shared his competitive spirit with all who played for him.

In addition to his love for family, Dick loved the family business. In 1973, he moved Schoonover Auto Rebuild to Shoreview. He was an innovator and was always two steps ahead of the competition. He set the bar high for customer service and quality and made sure his employees had the best tools, equipment and training available. Under his leadership, the company grew to a nationally recognized repair facility. He became involved in the collision repair industry, serving on many boards and committees at the state and national level for ASA, ASC, I-CAR and other organizations. He helped develop legislation, rules and procedures granting rights to consumers and leveling the playing field with auto insurers. He was recognized for his industry involvement in 1985 by being named the second-ever BodyShop Business Collision Repair Shop Executive of the Year. In his spare time, Dick gave back to the community that meant so much to him. Besides coaching youth sports, he served on the Northwest YMCA board, was a Roseville Rotarian and sponsored many youth teams year after year. He and Beryl enjoyed golfing and were members of Midland Hills Country Club and Indian Hills Golf Club. He was an avid reader and would read anything related to news, politics and business. He also loved cars and shared that love with his sons.

