Connect with us

News

Collision Industry Legend Dick Schoonover Passes Away

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Collision industry legend and former BodyShop Business Collision Repair Shop Executive of the Year Dick Schoonover of Woodbury, Minn., passed away on July 9, 2020 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by grandson, Patrick, and survived by wife of 64 years, Beryl; sons, Jeff (London Savant), Scott and Mike (Gayle); grandchildren, Alyssa, Lindsay (Ben), Courtney, Abby (Drew), Anna and Matthew; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Maddox, Keegan and Josie; sister, Jodie Roche (Michael); and nephew Ronan (Rebecca).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Dick graduated from Murray High School in 1955, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. That’s where he also met the love of his life, Beryl. He and Beryl got married in 1956 and started their family in St. Paul. He went to work for his dad, Chuck, at the family business, Schoonover Auto Rebuild, and took it over in the mid-1960s after Chuck’s early passing.

Dick and Beryl built a home and raised their family in Shoreview. He balanced small business ownership with family time and encouraged his boys to be active in sports, helping them develop a love of the game…especially hockey. Over the years, he coached Legion ball, Little Lakes Little League and Lake Region Youth Hockey. He was a student of the game and shared his competitive spirit with all who played for him.

Advertisement

In addition to his love for family, Dick loved the family business. In 1973, he moved Schoonover Auto Rebuild to Shoreview. He was an innovator and was always two steps ahead of the competition. He set the bar high for customer service and quality and made sure his employees had the best tools, equipment and training available. Under his leadership, the company grew to a nationally recognized repair facility. He became involved in the collision repair industry, serving on many boards and committees at the state and national level for ASA, ASC, I-CAR and other organizations. He helped develop legislation, rules and procedures granting rights to consumers and leveling the playing field with auto insurers. He was recognized for his industry involvement in 1985 by being named the second-ever BodyShop Business Collision Repair Shop Executive of the Year.

In his spare time, Dick gave back to the community that meant so much to him. Besides coaching youth sports, he served on the Northwest YMCA board, was a Roseville Rotarian and sponsored many youth teams year after year. He and Beryl enjoyed golfing and were members of Midland Hills Country Club and Indian Hills Golf Club. He was an avid reader and would read anything related to news, politics and business. He also loved cars and shared that love with his sons.

Advertisement

Dick was a man of many talents: a businessman, entrepreneur, visionary, mentor and coach. Most importantly, he was a loving man who would do anything for his family. His drive for excellence, integrity, hard work and dedication proved anything could be achieved and any obstacle could be overcome, and he often used the phrase “Tough Mustang” to encourage family members.

With Beryl at his side, Dick passed away at home. The Schoonover family would like to thank the caregivers at St. Therese and CareAparent, who provided comfort, care, companionship and support while Dick was in hospice.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations in Dick’s memory can be made to the Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation (playforpatrick.org) or King of Kings Lutheran Church in Woodbury (kingofkingswoodbury.org).

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Original One Parts Adds to Management Team

Caliber Appoints New VP of Glass Operations

NABC Presents Recycled Rides to Two Dallas Veterans

CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Announces Additions to Executive Team

Advertisement

on

Collision Industry Legend Dick Schoonover Passes Away

on

I-CAR Names Jeff Peevy as VP of Technical Products, Programs and Services

on

RDA Partners with Saint Gobain on I-CAR Training

on

ASA Asks U.S. Senate to Exclude Cash for Clunkers in COVID-19 Stimulus Legislation
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: I-CAR Names Jeff Peevy as VP of Technical Products, Programs and Services

News: RDA Partners with Saint Gobain on I-CAR Training

Associations: ASA Asks U.S. Senate to Exclude Cash for Clunkers in COVID-19 Stimulus Legislation

News: ASE Education Foundation to Host Free Virtual Instructor Training Conference

Video: VIDEO: Aluminum Repair Opportunities
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Dent Fix Equipment

Dent Fix Equipment
Contact: Erik SpitznagelFax: 310-349-1191
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect