Collision Leaders Owner Named as One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

Casey Lund, owner of Collision Leaders (formerly Warrensburg Collision), has been recognized as one of the “50 Missourians You Should Know” in the August 2022 issue of Ingram’s Magazine. Each year, the magazine dedicates an issue to showcase and recognize individuals who have paid a “tribute to the people whose careers, companies and core values are changing not just their communities, but the state— and, in some cases, the world.”

Click Here to Read More

Casey Lund, owner of Collision Leaders (formerly Warrensburg Collision)

Lund has held positions such as mayor of Warrensburg, past president of the Whiteman Air Force Base Community Council, past president of the Warrensburg Economic Coalition and past president of the Greater Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Currently, Lund is president of the Missouri Auto Body Association and is serving his second term on the Warrensburg City Council in addition to the various boards, commissions, committees and groups he sits on throughout the community.

Lund’s leadership, passion and persistence has also transformed the culture within his business. He empowers his employees to be leaders and, through this, he is looking to change the collision industry. He has set a vision forward that creates organization, collaboration, team work and inclusion — changes that have taken his business from one shop in Warrensburg, Mo., to six collision centers throughout Central Missouri.