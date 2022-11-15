 Collision Leaders Owner Named as One of 50 Missourians You Should Know
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

on

Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

on

Jerry's ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer's Association

on

Texas Collision Centers Makes Dallas Morning News Top 100
Advertisement

Service King-Crash Champions Merger: What Does It Mean?

What does the Service King-Crash Champions merger mean for the collision repair industry?

Managing Your Shop's Profitability and Productivity

How auto body shops can trim costs without compromising quality in the face of inflation and rising costs.

MORE POST

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

Consolidators: Jerry’s ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Consolidators: Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

News: Crash Network’s Insurer Report Card Now Open

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Casey Lund, owner of Collision Leaders (formerly Warrensburg Collision), has been recognized as one of the “50 Missourians You Should Know” in the August 2022 issue of Ingram’s Magazine. Each year, the magazine dedicates an issue to showcase and recognize individuals who have paid a “tribute to the people whose careers, companies and core values are changing not just their communities, but the state— and, in some cases, the world.”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Casey Lund, owner of Collision Leaders (formerly Warrensburg Collision)

Lund has held positions such as mayor of Warrensburg, past president of the Whiteman Air Force Base Community Council, past president of the Warrensburg Economic Coalition and past president of the Greater Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Currently, Lund is president of the Missouri Auto Body Association and is serving his second term on the Warrensburg City Council in addition to the various boards, commissions, committees and groups he sits on throughout the community.  

Lund’s leadership, passion and persistence has also transformed the culture within his business. He empowers his employees to be leaders and, through this, he is looking to change the collision industry. He has set a vision forward that creates organization, collaboration, team work and inclusion — changes that have taken his business from one shop in Warrensburg, Mo., to six collision centers throughout Central Missouri.

Advertisement

“I’m just trying to make a difference and set the example to help improve our communities,” said Lund. “To be included in this group is truly humbling and an honor.”

For more information on Collision Leaders, visit collisionleaders.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Honors Veterans Within Network

Consolidators: Driven Glass Honors Veterans Across Family of Brands

Consolidators: Crash Champions Joins NABC in Las Vegas Recycled Rides Event

Consolidators: ABRA Takes Part in R.E.D. Fridays to Celebrate Veterans

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business