Collision, Mechanical and Transportation Industry Overlap (VIDEO)

 Collision, Mechanical and Transportation Industry Overlap
February 2022

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Video

Collision, Mechanical and Transportation Industry Overlap

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

What does it mean to collision repairers that the collision, mechanical and transportation industries are starting to blend together?
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how vehicle technology is creating an overlap of the collision, mechanical and transportation industries and what this means for collision repairers from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.

