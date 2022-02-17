Collision, Mechanical and Transportation Industry Overlap (VIDEO)

News: CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration
Video
Collision, Mechanical and Transportation Industry Overlap
What does it mean to collision repairers that the collision, mechanical and transportation industries are starting to blend together?
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how vehicle technology is creating an overlap of the collision, mechanical and transportation industries and what this means for collision repairers from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.