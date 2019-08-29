Collision Repair Education Foundation Accepting Nominations for Collision Student of the Year

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is currently accepting nominations for its “Collision Student of the Year” award. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 27, 2019.

Launched three years ago, the Collision Student of the Year award seeks to recognize outstanding students training for a career in the collision industry. Nominated students must currently be studying collision repair/refinishing at a school that has completed CREF’s 2019-2020 Collision Repair School Solutions Survey.

“We encourage instructors to recognize the academic achievement, collision repair and refinish training success and drive of their best students with a nomination for the award,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations/administration for CREF.

In addition to an instructor endorsement, students must submit a one-minute video to CREF explaining their academic and collision course achievements, future plans for their career and why they enjoy being in the collision industry.

Winners of the Collision Student of the Year award and their instructors must be able to attend CREF’s reception Nov. 5 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The award will cover two nights of hotel each for the instructor and for the student, airfare (or mileage if driving) and meals.

Instructors who would like to nominate a student can download a nomination form here.