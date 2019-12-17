Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces 2020 Career Fair Schedule

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has announced their 2020 high school and college transportation student career fair schedule, which will include events in at least the top 25 markets nationwide that employ technicians. CREF will be collaborating with industry associations, public-facing auto shows and other events that already bring together hundreds to thousands of local collision, mechanical and other transportation program students.

The current 2020 high school and college transportation student career fair event schedule includes:

Spring 2020

Pittsburgh, Pa. (1/24)* – 700+ students anticipated

Indianapolis, Ind. (2/7)* – 250+ students anticipated

Kansas City (2/21)* – 600+ students anticipated

Chicago, Ill. (3/6)* – 1,000+ students anticipated

Oklahoma City, Okla. (3/6) – 300+ students anticipated (held in conjunction with the Oklahoma City Auto Show)

Salt Lake City, Utah (3/13)* – 500+ students anticipated

Boston, Mass. (3/20)* – 600+ students anticipated

New York, N.Y. (4/2) – 250+ students anticipated

Denver, Colo. (4/3) – 300+ students anticipated (Held in conjunction with the Denver Auto Show)

Orlando/Tampa Bay, Fla. (4/9) – 500+ students anticipated

Atlanta, Ga. (4/21) – 250+ students anticipated

North and South Carolina (4/30) – 400+ students anticipated (held in conjunction with the Carolina’s Auto Body Conference Trade Show)

Philadelphia, Pa. (5/7) – 250+ students anticipated

San Antonio, Texas – TBD – 300+ students anticipated

All Connecticut – TBD – 300+ students anticipated (held in conjunction with the AutoRama/ World of Wheels Student Day event)

Fall 2020

St. Louis, Mo. (10/2) – 600+ students anticipated

Detroit, Mich. (10/14-10/15) – 700+ students anticipated

Southern California – TBD – 200+ students anticipated

Northern California – TBD – 200+ students anticipated

Dallas, Texas – TBD – 250+ students anticipated

Houston, Texas – TBD – 300+ students anticipated

Seattle, Wash. – TBD – 250+ students anticipated

Miami, Fla. – TBD – 300+ students anticipated

Washington D.C. / Baltimore – TBD – 200+ students anticipated

“These events are unique opportunities for dealers, service managers, collision centers, and others to meet hundreds of future transportation industry professionals,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for CREF. “Tool and equipment companies have also taken advantage of these events for brand awareness through product demonstrations and sponsoring the event’s student technician shirts. We invite the transportation industry to join in helping to showcase the many different career paths available to attending students.”

Industry members interested in participating at one of the career fair events should contact Tiffany Bulak, development and marketing coordinator for CREF, at (847) 586-5332 or [email protected].