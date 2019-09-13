Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Sulkala Family Scholarship Recipient

The Collision Repair Education Foundation has announced the recipient of the Sulkala Family Scholarship. The Sulkala Family scholarship program honors NABC Founder and longtime executive director Chuck Sulkala, who retired last year. Sulkala is also a Trustee Emeriti of the foundation.

The 2019 Sulkala Family Scholarship recipient, Joseph Silbaugh, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis, Minn., will receive a $2,000 scholarship to fund his education in the collision industry.

“The Sulkala family has given so much to this industry, it’s an honor to keep that influence going and support the next generation of collision industry professionals” said Stacy Bartnik who is both a past chair of the Foundation Board of Trustees and of the National Auto Body Council. “Chuck’s dedication to the future of the industry through his longstanding support of the Foundation since it was founded 28 years ago makes this scholarship a natural way to ensure that the Sulkala Family continues to help our industry into the future.”

Individuals and companies who wish to contribute to the Sulkala scholarship fund can:

Donate online on the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) website and select the Sulkala scholarship.

Text SULKALA to 91999.

Mail check to CREF at 5125 Trillium Blvd., Hoffman Estates, IL 60192.

Contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258.

Industry members interested in working together with the Collision Repair Education Foundation in establishing a scholarship program, or supporting secondary and post-secondary collision repair students, instructors, and their school programs should contact Director of Development, Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].

