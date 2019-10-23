Body Shop Business
News/Collision Repair Education Foundation
ago

Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Winner of Student of the Year Award

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

NHTSA Reports Decline in Highway Crash Fatalities for Second Straight Year

CCC ONE Streamlines Customer-to-Shop Payments

Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Winner of Student of the Year Award

CARSTAR Ideal Arvada Donates Recycled Ride to Veteran

NuGen IT Executive to Present "The Future DRP" at SEMA

Growing Percentage of Body Shops Billing and Being Paid for Processing Total Losses

NuGen IT Executive to Present "The Future DRP" at SEMA

4 Strategies for a Successful Business

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Discusses Anti-Competitiveness of ‘Most Favored Nation’ Clauses

Big Sky Collision Network Acquires EZ Body Shop

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced it has selected the winner of its “Collision Student of the Year” award.

The winning students are currently studying collision repair and were nominated by their collision instructor.

This year’s recipient is Samantha Welch, a high school senior studying collision repair at Greater Southern Tier BOCES Coopers Education Center in Painted Post, N.Y. Welch was nominated by her instructor Brian McDonnell.

Both the winner and her instructor will receive a trip to SEMA 2019, where the pair will be honored at CREF’s evening reception on Nov. 5.

“Sam has all the admirable qualities one would want as a student or employee,” said McDonnell in his nomination letter to CREF. “She is incredibly hard-working and never hesitates to help her fellow classmates or myself.”

CREF also announced two individuals who are runners-up for the 2019 Student of the Year award:

  • Kassidy Nixon, Central Carolina Community College, Sanford, N.C.
  • Zachary Royer, Greene County Career & Technology Center, Waynesburg, Pa.

All industry members are welcome to join CREF during SEMA 2019 to celebrate Welch, who will be honored at CREF’s reception on Nov. 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel. To register for the free event, click here.

Show Full Article