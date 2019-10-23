Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Winner of Student of the Year Award

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced it has selected the winner of its “Collision Student of the Year” award.

The winning students are currently studying collision repair and were nominated by their collision instructor.

This year’s recipient is Samantha Welch, a high school senior studying collision repair at Greater Southern Tier BOCES Coopers Education Center in Painted Post, N.Y. Welch was nominated by her instructor Brian McDonnell.

Both the winner and her instructor will receive a trip to SEMA 2019, where the pair will be honored at CREF’s evening reception on Nov. 5.

“Sam has all the admirable qualities one would want as a student or employee,” said McDonnell in his nomination letter to CREF. “She is incredibly hard-working and never hesitates to help her fellow classmates or myself.”

CREF also announced two individuals who are runners-up for the 2019 Student of the Year award:

Kassidy Nixon, Central Carolina Community College, Sanford, N.C.

Zachary Royer, Greene County Career & Technology Center, Waynesburg, Pa.

All industry members are welcome to join CREF during SEMA 2019 to celebrate Welch, who will be honored at CREF’s reception on Nov. 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel. To register for the free event, click here.