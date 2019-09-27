The annual Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) industry fundraiser celebrated its 10-year anniversary of the automotive refinish business unit of PPG co-hosting the event, which has raised over $700,000 since 2009 toward supporting scholarships and grants for collision schools and students.

The 2019 event included sponsors and participants enjoying a day of golf at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course located at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23, 2019 and generated over $70,000.

“PPG is honored to continue our partnership in this premier event on behalf of the foundation,” said Tom Wolf, director of business development, Automotive Refinish, PPG. “It’s not often we can we bring together industry professionals from around the country to tackle our number-one resource challenge: a qualified, trained staff for our collective businesses. I am never disappointed when seeking help and assistance for the great work our Collision Repair Education Foundation puts forth at this event.

“I encourage industry members to participate in our 2020 golf fundraiser through a sponsorship, by attending, or by donating items for the raffle table and silent auction. Because of your efforts, we are making an impact on the resources of the future.”

Added Collision Repair Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode, “Through the generous support of sponsors, attendees and volunteers from local I-CAR committees, we had another great golf fundraiser event that will increase the Education Foundation’s ability to support high school and college collision school programs. We want to extend a special thanks to the automotive refinish professionals at PPG for their continued co-sponsorship of the event.”

Next year’s event will take place July 21 at the Springhaven Club in Wallingford, Pa., in conjunction with other industry events taking place that week in Philadelphia.

Individuals and companies interested in getting involved with next year’s fundraiser should contact Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].