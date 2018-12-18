Body Shop Business
Collision Repair Education Foundation Facilitates Safety Kit Donation Program

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is facilitating a student safety kit donation program between collision repair businesses and high school and college collision repair programs.
The safety kit includes:
  • New Cintas work shirt/pants
  • Pair of safety glasses
  • Ear plugs
  • Disposable dusk mask
Each local student can be sponsored for $50. Businesses that sponsor 20 or more safety kits can have their corporate logo featured on a patch on the front of the uniform shirts.
“The Collision Repair Education Foundation wants to make the return to school this spring safer and more professional for collision school students,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for the foundation. “Through the generous support of our industry partners, we can provide the next-generation workforce with the support they need to succeed.”
Participating businesses can sponsor schools of their choice, or they can choose to be paired with a school in need by the foundation. The donation program can lead to long-term relationships between professionals and school programs that are preparing the next generation of collision industry employees.
Sponsorship and donations are facilitated through CREF, but sponsoring businesses are invited to visit the schools to meet the students and distribute the new uniforms.
Companies interested in sponsoring the uniform donation program through CREF for the 2018-2019 school year should contact Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected] or (312) 231-0258.
