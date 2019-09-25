Collision Repair Education Foundation Invites Industry to 2019 SEMA Reception

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is inviting collision industry members to join them during their annual reception at SEMA. The event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. (PDT) in the Renaissance 1 Room at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel. During the reception, attendees will hear about the organization’s efforts to support high school and post-secondary collision students as well as meet the 2019 donors/supporters and winners of the annual 2019 Collision Repair Education Foundation Benchmark Grants.

CREF will also announce the winner of both its Student of Year and Collision School Instructor of the Year awards celebrating the achievement of outstanding students training for a career in the collision industry and educators. Industry members will also have an opportunity to meet and greet attending collision school instructors and students.

“We welcome the industry to join us during this reception to recognize our current industry partners and participating schools to showcase the opportunities for others to get involved with us to fuel the future of the industry,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development of CREF.

Industry members are asked to RSVP online for the reception. Questions regarding the reception and/or CREF’s efforts to support the future of the collision industry can be directed to Eckenrode at [email protected] or (312) 231-0258.