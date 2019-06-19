Collision Repair Education Foundation Launches #100floors75days School Improvement Project

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced it has launched a program this summer to provide 100 collision repair schools with new flooring.

The #100Floors75Days project seeks to build relationships between the local collision industry and their collision repair schools by providing the materials necessary to refinish the schools’ floors during the summer break. The freshly refinished floors will increase the professional appearance of school collision programs, helping to attract students to careers in the collision industry.



CREF has identified 100 schools in 23 states in need of new floor coatings. A complete list of schools is available online here. The list includes the cost to adopt a school to provide the epoxy coatings necessary to refinish the floors in the collision repair work space. The schools will apply the coating over the summer while school is not in session.



Sponsoring companies will be recognized on a banner presented to the school. CREF plans to continue the effort during the winter break and help additional schools.



“Collision repair training programs compete with other skilled trades for the next generation of employees,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for CREF. “Improving the appearance of high school and college collision schools reflects the professionalism of the collision industry and improves the quality of students seeking pre-employment training. Improving the image of our school programs will benefit the industry that is increasingly viewed as a high-technology, high-growth career field.



Industry members interested in joining CREF’s supporters and assisting high school and post-secondary collision school programs and students should contact Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].