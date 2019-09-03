Collision Repair Education Foundation Partners with Montana Collision Repair Association

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced it is partnering with the Montana Collision Repair Association (MCRA) to support the state’s lone collision repair training program.

Montana State University – Billings in the only school in the state providing pre-employment training. Through the partnership, the MCRA and CREF will raise funds to provide the school and its students with:

Hand tools

Aluminum repair tools/equipment

New frame rack

Student scholarships

Epoxied program floors

Student work uniforms

“When I took over the program, most of the tools were in need of repair, replacement, or were obsolete,” said Steven Wodrich, the collision instructor at MSU-Billings. It has been a struggle to get all the tools I have needed to make my program current. I have worked very hard at finding donations and grants and have been able to update many of our tools but still have a long way to go to be completely current.”

Added CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode, “Through our the generous support of sponsors and the local collision industry, we hope to help MSU-Billings students receive the education they need to succeed in the collision industry.”

“MCRA is proud to team with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to enhance the future of collision repairers in the state of Montana,” said Paul Flores, owner/general manager of Rick’s Auto Body in Missoula and president of the MCRA. “Programs such as this are a lifeline to the repairers, schools, trainers and students supporting the collision repair industry. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.”

Individuals and companies interested in supporting the Montana fundraiser should contact Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].