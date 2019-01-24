Collision Repair Education Foundation to Host Career Fair During Denver Auto Show

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has announced that it will be hosting a two-day career fair March 29-30 in collaboration with the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA). Held during the Denver Auto Show at the Colorado Convention Center, auto dealers and collision professionals will have a chance to present career opportunities to students training for a transportation career and other attendees.

“Hosting the career fair at the Denver Auto Show offers the collision industry an important opportunity,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development at CREF. “Not only can students connect with prospective employers, but sponsoring businesses in collision repair can shine a light on industry issues like the technician shortage with an audience made up of the general public.”

The career fair is held during the Denver Auto Show on Friday, March 29 from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center.

During the career fair, auto show attendees and the anticipated 400-plus high school and college student attendees will have the opportunity to learn about career opportunities from participating sponsors and connect with potential employers.

“Partnering with CREF was an opportunity for CADA to offer Colorado’s tech students additional career choices,” said Kim Jackson, marketing and communications director at CADA.

Career fair employers can choose one of three sponsorship tiers to showcase the various career paths available to partners, students and families who attend the auto show.

The foundation is aiming to recruit 20 collision repair industry employers or representative companies as table sponsors. CADA is also aiming to recruit 20 table sponsors, most of which will be auto dealers.

“New car dealers are painfully aware of the auto technician shortage in their bays,” said Jackson. “As Baby Boomers continue to retire in droves and vehicles become more technologically advanced, the demand for today’s well-trained automotive technician is high.”

Sponsor Information

The 20 CREF and 20 CADA table sponsors will each have a 10’ x 10’ booth, an eight-foot draped table, two chairs, electrical connections, WiFi, their company name on the passport, and a copy of the student registration list. Investment: $1,500.

The four supporting sponsors will receive all the benefits of the table sponsor, plus their company logo featured on the sleeve of the student tech shirts (as long as the sponsorship is secured by Feb.16, 2019) and have their company logo on the passport. Investment: $3,000.

The lead sponsor receives all the benefits of the table sponsor, plus their company logo featured on the front of the student tech shirts (as long as the sponsorship is secured by Feb. 16, 2019) and have their company logo on the passport. Investment: $7,500.

To register your company for the event, email [email protected].

Additional 2019 CREF Events at Special Locations

CREF is hosting a list of career fairs this spring, including the Chicago Spring Career fair. Hosted in conjunction with the World of Wheels/AutoRama Student Day Event, the Chicago Career Fair is another opportunity to increase awareness of collision repair industry issues, like the repair technician shortage.

Student Day takes place during the Friday morning of the opening weekend of World of Wheels/AutoRama event and is only open to local students. Over 700 collision and auto service students attend annually.

For more information, visit the AutoRama website.

Complete CREF Career Fair Schedule for Spring 2019

Miami, Florida – Feb. 27, 2019

Tampa/Orlando, Florida – Feb. 28, 2019

San Antonio, Texas – March 6, 2019

Chicago, Illinois – March 8, 2019

Denver, Colorado – March 29-30, 2019

Phoenix, Arizona – April 6, 2019

Atlanta, Georgia – April 28, 2019

Philadelphia, Pa. – May 8, 2019

Houston, Texas – TBD

Dallas, Texas – TBD

Detroit, Michigan – TBD

Northern California- TBD

Southern California- TBD

Industry members interested in working with CREF in support of secondary and post-secondary collision repair students, instructors and their school programs should contact Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected] or (312) 231-0258.