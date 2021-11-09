Collision Repairers Asked to Grade Insurers Via Report Card

CRASH Network announced that their annual Insurer Report Card in which collision repairers can grade the performance of auto insurers in their state is now open.

“No one sees on a daily basis which insurers really stand behind their promise to deliver top-quality repairs and customer service after an accident better than those providing that collision repair work,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “The ‘Insurer Report Card’ helps the repair industry get that unique perspective out to vehicle owners, and gives the highest-graded insurance companies another way to communicate what sets them apart from the companies that receive lower grades from shops.” Yoswick said Forbes Advisor, which offers independent information to consumers about financial decisions, now incorporates the Insurer Report Card grades into its auto insurance rankings – and insurers like Chubb and Acuity that have consistently received top grades tout that in their marketing and social media.

The Insurer Report Card asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers’ claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers push for quality repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim – and which may have some room for improvement. “Because each state has a different mix of insurers, the Insurer Report Card allows repairers to grade insurers specific to their state,” said Yoswick. “As in the past, we’re asking about more than 160 different auto insurance companies across the country, making it far more extensive than any similar surveys, which generally focus on just the 10 largest national insurers. The results of the Insurer Report Card can help consumers know, for example, if some smaller or regional insurers they may not be as familiar with are really great at taking care of customers.”

