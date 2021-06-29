Collision Works Chooses AirPro Diagnostics as Service Provider

AirPro Diagnostics has announced the addition of Collision Works to the AirPro customer base of first-in-class collision repair facilities. Based in Oklahoma City, Okla., Collision Works is a rapidly growing, high-quality, customer-focused organization with 36 locations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

“Vehicle technology will continue to evolve, and each manufacturer will further develop its own complex and unique service and calibration requirements,” said Barry Hadlock, president at Collision Works. “Our partnership with AirPro will be an integral part of our commitment to meet OE requirements and to deliver quality, timely repairs to our valued customers. We surveyed the market and found AirPro to be the most capable provider to deliver these services, not just for today, but into the future.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics Executive Vice President of Business Development Eric Newell, “AirPro is proud to align with quality organizations such as Collision Works. Our customers benefit from our industry-leading response times and solutions while meeting the complexity of repairs and calibration requirements of vehicle manufacturers. AirPro shops also benefit from reduced cycle time and comebacks by utilizing our team of brand specialists.”