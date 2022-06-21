 Colors on Parade Enters North Louisiana Market
Colors on Parade Enters North Louisiana Market

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

Consolidators

Colors on Parade Enters North Louisiana Market

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Colors on Parade, the nation’s original body shop on wheels, is expanding into the North Louisiana market. Louisiana couple Chris and Tessa Hall purchased the Shreveport-Bossier City Metro Area of Colors on Parade to develop the designated marketing area (DMA) with paint, dent and wheel repair franchise units.

Chris and Tessa Hall, the new owners of the Shreveport-Bossier City Metro Area of Colors on Parade

A retired USAF veteran, Chris Hall is a hands-on business owner who personally works on customers’ vehicles with the precise eye of an artist. His wife, Tessa, is a North Louisiana native and award-winning marketer, and when she’s not working her day job, she’s managing the communications and marketing for the business.

“My real passion is for restoration, from cars to homes,” said Chris. “My wife and I want to build a legacy in the area where we’ve built our family and planted our roots. Colors on Parade gives us a great opportunity to do just that while allowing me to build a career and business that I can be passionate about.”

The new Colors on Parade area developers have hit the ground running and have already grown a large portfolio of business in their territory including car dealerships, fleet owners and individual vehicle owners. In addition to attracting new customers, the Halls have recently brought on their first unit franchise owner, Peter Schilling.

Schilling holds over nine years of experience in the automotive industry, and during this span he has held various key roles in the service department and custom shop at Holmes Auto Group installing window tint and paint protection film and performing paint correction, ceramic coatings and wheel repair. After learning about Colors on Parade and the potential for financial success from Chris, he said he couldn’t resist this career opportunity. Schilling recently completed the Colors on Parade wheel and paintless dent repair training courses and is now back in Bossier City running his new business.

“As we continue to grow Colors on Parade with more locations across the country, it is a goal to make convenient, affordable, mobile paint and dent repair services accessible for our customers,” said Jeff Cox, president of Colors on Parade. “Chris is a natural leader and educator. Tessa is a highly skilled marketer. These skills will be instrumental in the Halls’ success, and I am confident in their ability to develop our franchise in the ever-growing Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area.”

With more than 30 years of experience and over 250 operating franchises across the U.S., Colors on Parade is consistently ranked by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the nation’s top automotive franchise systems.

Franchise opportunities remain available throughout the U.S. More information can be found at franchising.colorsonparade.com.

