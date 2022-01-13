 Coming Monday: The 2021 BSB Year In Review
Coming Monday: The 2021 BSB Year In Review

Farmers Breaks Own Record for Vehicle Donations in 2021 through CREF

People on the Move

Top 5 Stories of the Week
News

Coming Monday: The 2021 BSB Year In Review

The BSB Year in Review video series will count down the top-read stories of 2021.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BodyShop Business announced that it will be launching a 2021 Year in Review video series on Monday, Jan. 17, counting down the top-read stories of 2021 that appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

Nadine Battah and Jason Stahl will count down all of 2021’s most popular news from bodyshopbusiness.com next week.

The BSB Year In Review series video lineup will include:

  • The Top 10 Association Stories of 2021
  • The Top 10 Product Launches of 2021
  • The Top 10 Branded Content Stories of 2021
  • The Top 10 Consolidator Stories of 2021
  • The Top 10 News Stories of 2021 

Don’t miss out on the content that grabbed the collision industry’s attention in 2021!

