News
Coming Monday: The 2021 BSB Year In Review
The BSB Year in Review video series will count down the top-read stories of 2021.
BodyShop Business announced that it will be launching a 2021 Year in Review video series on Monday, Jan. 17, counting down the top-read stories of 2021 that appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.
The BSB Year In Review series video lineup will include:
- The Top 10 Association Stories of 2021
- The Top 10 Product Launches of 2021
- The Top 10 Branded Content Stories of 2021
- The Top 10 Consolidator Stories of 2021
- The Top 10 News Stories of 2021
Don’t miss out on the content that grabbed the collision industry’s attention in 2021!