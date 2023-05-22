 Compact Auto Body Powered by VIVE Highlights Female Teammates

Consolidators

The Compact Auto Body team is all-female led in an industry that typically has a male lead.

At Compact Auto Body in Matawan, N.J., female empowerment is recognized and celebrated.

The Compact Auto Body team is all-female led in an industry that typically has a male lead. At VIVE Collision and its partner locations, the VIVE values are people, process and passion. Employees that embrace VIVE’s values are offered limitless opportunities for growth and success, no matter what gender they are. Hard work and dedication are the key drivers to unlimited potential. Compact Auto Body powered by VIVE Collision maintains a strong focus on people — because people are at the core of VIVE Collision and its partner locations.

Kassie Mera has worked her way up the ladder to general manager.

Kassie Mera, general manager of Compact Auto Body, has worked her way up through the ranks. She started as a CSR, then estimator and now general manager. She oversees the VIVE team at Matawan, which consists of approximately 20 employees. Kassie has been with the Compact family for almost three years and is approaching her first decade in the collision industry. 

Melissa Valle grew up in the collision industry.

Melissa Valle grew up in the collision industry through watching her father. She joined the VIVE team as a CSR in December of 2022 and immediately jumped in with assisting the team wherever she was needed. Melissa has stepped into the estimator role with a focus on OEM partners and supporting the team in the shop with those programs.

Samantha Gleason graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute.

Samantha started her career in the automotive industry over 10 years ago after graduating from Lincoln Technical Institute. She entered the collision industry and quickly learned all aspects of collision repair from teardown to paint prep to panel replacement. She now uses those repair skills as an estimator with the VIVE team at Compact Auto Body and has been a great asset to the team.

For more information on VIVE Collision, visit vivecollision.com.

